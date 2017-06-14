Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rodman's N. Korea trip…

Rodman’s N. Korea trip off to uncharacteristic low-key start

By ERIC TALMADGE June 14, 2017 1:35 am < a min read
Share

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Dennis Rodman’s visit to North Korea has been uncharacteristically low-key so far. On the agenda? Bowling and a visit to the zoo.

There was no clear sign that the former NBA bad boy would meet leader Kim Jong Un, as he did on previous visits to the isolated country. Such a meeting, though, typically wouldn’t be announced in advance.

Rodman talked to a women’s basketball team at a gym Wednesday and visited the birthplace of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung. He refused to answer questions after his morning outing.

He is scheduled to meet the sports minister, visit a newly built high-tech science complex and the Pyongyang Zoo, and go bowling before he leaves Saturday.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

His four past trips in 2013 and 2014 generated a storm of publicity, most of it unfavorable, and did little in terms of diplomacy.

U.S and North Korean officials say Rodman had nothing to do with the release Tuesday of imprisoned American student Otto Warmbier.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rodman's N. Korea trip…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard training mission

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9840 0.0207 2.80%
L 2020 25.7373 0.0538 4.59%
L 2030 28.8167 0.0941 6.52%
L 2040 31.1006 0.1191 7.46%
L 2050 17.8707 0.0778 8.30%
G Fund 15.3477 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8994 0.0060 2.57%
C Fund 33.9708 0.1612 8.67%
S Fund 44.2752 0.3133 4.96%
I Fund 28.2322 0.1387 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.