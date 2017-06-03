Sports Listen

Rojas HR carries Sam Houston State past Arizona 5-4

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 1:45 am < a min read
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Robie Rojas hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning, leading Sam Houston State to a 5-4 victory against Arizona in the first round of the Houston Regional on Friday night.

Rojas’ two-out drive broke a 1-1 tie and helped send the Bearkats (41-20) into the winners bracket to face top-seeded host Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Wildcats (37-20) will play Delaware in an elimination game.

Reliever Riley Cooper (2-3) got the win despite allowing five hits and three runs in 2 1/3 innings. Nick Mikolajchak struck out three in 1 1/3 innings for his 11th save.

Arizona starter JC Cloney (7-2) allowed 10 hits and five runs — four earned — in seven innings.

Rojas had two hits along with Bryce Johnson, Clayton Harp, Hunter Hearn and Taylor Beene.

Alfonso Rivas had three hits and an RBI for the Wildcats.

