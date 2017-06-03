Sports Listen

Romero homers to lead Oklahoma past Washington 3-1 in WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT June 3, 2017 12:47 am < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women’s College World Series.

Paige Parker (25-5) gave up three hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings for the win. Paige Lowary got the save for the Sooners (58-9), who advanced to Sunday’s semifinals and are one win from reaching the championship series again.

Oklahoma’s Fale Aviu scored in the second inning when she avoided a tag at home. Kelsey Arnold reached on an error in the fifth and scored a single by Aviu. Romero’s blast pushed the lead to 3-0.

Ali Aguilar’s solo homer in the sixth put Washington on the scoreboard.

Washington pitcher Taran Alvelo (27-8) went six innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs for the Huskies (49-13).

Washington will play the winner of the Texas A&M-UCLA game Saturday in an elimination game.

