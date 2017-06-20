Sports Listen

Ronaldo summoned to answer judge’s questions on tax fraud

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 8:39 am < a min read
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has summoned Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo to court to answer questions after he was accused of tax fraud by a state prosecutor.

The Portugal international will have to appear in the Pozuelo de Alarcon court No. 1 on July 31.

Last Tuesday, a Madrid-based prosecutor’s office accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud totaling 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million).

Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing.

