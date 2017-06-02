Royals 4, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|L.Cain cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Encrnco dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moss dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jcksn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Daniel. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|12x—4
DP_Kansas City 4. LOB_Cleveland 4, Kansas City 5. 2B_Gomes (9), Hosmer (11), Bonifacio (5), Merrifield (3). HR_Moustakas (14). SB_Brantley (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Tomlin L,3-7
|7
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|McAllister
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Vargas W,7-3
|9
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
WP_Tomlin.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:19. A_33,408 (37,903).
