Royals 4, Indians 0

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 10:47 pm < a min read
Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 4 1 1 0
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 1
Brntley lf 4 0 3 0 L.Cain cf 4 1 2 1
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1
Encrnco dh 3 0 1 0 S.Perez c 4 0 0 0
Jose.Rm 3b 3 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 4 1 2 0
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 Moss dh 3 0 1 0
A.Jcksn cf 3 0 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 1 1
Daniel. rf 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 7 0 Totals 33 4 9 4
Cleveland 000 000 000—0
Kansas City 000 001 12x—4

DP_Kansas City 4. LOB_Cleveland 4, Kansas City 5. 2B_Gomes (9), Hosmer (11), Bonifacio (5), Merrifield (3). HR_Moustakas (14). SB_Brantley (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Tomlin L,3-7 7 1-3 7 3 3 0 5
McAllister 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Kansas City
Vargas W,7-3 9 7 0 0 1 3

WP_Tomlin.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:19. A_33,408 (37,903).

