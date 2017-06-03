Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Royals option struggling outfielder…

Royals option struggling outfielder Soler to Triple-A Omaha

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 1:45 pm < a min read
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals have optioned struggling outfielder Jorge Soler to Triple-A Omaha. Soler had been acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the offseason for All-Star closer Wade Davis.

Kansas City recalled speedy outfielder Billy Burns in time for Saturday’s game against Cleveland.

The Royals sent Davis to the Cubs in the hopes that Soler could solidify right field not only for this season but well into the future. But the big slugger has been slowed by injuries and was hitting .164 with one homer and six RBIs in 18 games.

Jorge Bonifacio has played well in his place, hitting .281 with seven homers and 16 RBIs.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Davis was to become a free agent after this season, a big reason Kansas City was willing to part with him. He’s 2-0 with 10 saves and a 0.98 ERA in 19 appearances for Chicago.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Royals option struggling outfielder…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.