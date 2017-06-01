Sports Listen

Russia ranked 63 by FIFA for Confederations Cup; Brazil top

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 4:39 am < a min read
ZURICH (AP) — Confederations Cup host Russia has dropped two places to No. 63 team in the new FIFA rankings.

Russia opens the eight-nation event against No. 95 New Zealand, the Oceania champion, on June 17 in St. Petersburg.

Top-ranked Brazil and No. 2 Argentina did not qualify for the World Cup warm-up event. No. 4 Chile is the champion of South America.

No. 3 Germany, which won the World Cup, is the highest ranked team at the Confederations Cup.

European champion Portugal is unchanged at No. 8, Gold Cup winner Mexico dropped one place to No. 17, African champion Cameroon is No. 32, and Asian champion Australia is No. 48.

The only top-10 change involved Poland, which rose one place and into a tie with No. 10 Spain.

