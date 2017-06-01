Sports Listen

Sabres relinquish rights to prospects Estephan, Possler

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 6:09 pm < a min read
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have relinquished the rights to prospect forwards Giorgio Estephan and Gustav Possler by not signing them to contracts before an NHL deadline struck Thursday.

Estephan will re-enter the pool of players eligible to be selected in the draft this month. Possler becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The 20-year-old Estephan was Buffalo’s sixth-round pick in 2015, and Possler was a fifth-round pick in 2013.

Estephan scored a career-best 35 goals and 89 points in 68 games last season with Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League. He added 11 goals and 24 points in 18 playoff games.

The 22-year-old Possler had two goals and four points in 21 games for Swedish League’s Djurgardens IF in a season cut short by an ankle injury.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

