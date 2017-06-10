Sports Listen

Sale win 7th straight decision; Red Sox beat Tigers 11-3

By KEN POWTAK June 10, 2017 11:00 pm < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s Chris Sale outlasted Detroit’s Justin Verlander to win his seventh straight decision in a matchup of big-name pitchers, and the Red Sox pulled away late to beat the Tigers 11-3 on Saturday night.

Mitch Moreland’s tiebreaking, two-run double sparked a three-run seventh inning and Boston added five more in the eighth for its second straight late-inning win over the Tigers. The Red Sox have won 13 of 19.

Sale (8-2) pitched seven solid innings, giving up three runs on nine hits, striking out seven without issuing a walk.

Verlander was gone with high pitch count after five, allowing three runs and four walks with three strikeouts after leaving his previous start following two innings with a tight right groin. Detroit has lost four of five.

With runners on first and second, Moreland doubled off the Green Monster against Warwick Saupold (1-1). Josh Rutledge added an RBI single.

