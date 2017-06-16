Sports Listen

Sanchez, Hicks held out of Yankees lineup with injuries

By JOSH DUBOW June 16, 2017 8:10 pm < a min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The New York Yankees are keeping catcher Gary Sanchez and outfielder Aaron Hicks out of the lineup with minor injuries.

Manager Joe Girardi said before Friday night’s game in Oakland that Sanchez is day to day with a groin injury and Hicks is day to day with a sore left Achilles. Girardi said he is encouraged neither injury got worse since Thursday night and the two will be re-evaluated Saturday.

The Yankees also placed right-hander Adam Warren on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation and optioned right-hander Giovanny Gallegos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka and outfielder Mason Williams were recalled from Triple-A.

