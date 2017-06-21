Sports Listen

Sano, Vargas power Twins to 9-7 win over White Sox

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI June 21, 2017 12:04 am < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sano and Kennys Vargas each hit a long home run to help the Minnesota Twins bounce back from a demoralizing sweep by beating the Chicago White Sox 9-7 on Tuesday night.

Sano hit his 17th homer and Vargas added a three-run shot as the Twins overcame a rough outing from Ervin Santana (9-4), who gave up six runs on 10 hits and struck out six in five innings. Brandon Kintzler pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 21 tries.

Jose Abreu went 4 for 5 with a home run and two doubles, and Avisail Garcia had a homer and two RBIs for the White Sox. Derek Holland (5-7) allowed seven runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings for Chicago.

