Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Kyle Crockett to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Mike Clevinger and LHP Ryan Merritt from Columbus. Sent OF Brandon Guyer to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed DH Victor Martinez on the 10-day DL. Recalled C John Hicks from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Huston Street to Salt Lake (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Ryan Pressly to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Alex Wimmers from Rochester. Selected the contract of LHP Adam Wilk from Rochester.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Zach Neal to Nashville (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Michael Brady from Nashville. Traded INF Trevor Plouffe to Tampa Bay for cash or a player to be named.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Andrew Cashner on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contract of RHP Ernesto Frieri from Round Rock (PCL). Designated OF Peter O’Brien for assignment. Sent LHP Cole Hamels to Frisco (TL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 3B Chris Coghlan on the 10-day DL. Reinstated OF Steve Pearce from the 10-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released RHP Tom Wilhelmsen.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Daniel Winkler to Rome (SAL) for a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Drew Waters on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated 1B Justin Bour from the 10-day DL. Sent SS Adeiny Hechavarria and 3B Martin Prado to Jacksonville (SL) for rehab assignments.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Darian Sandford on a minor league contract.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Creighton Wilke.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released LHP Jason Byers.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Mike Heesch.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Zachary Intzandt; LB Kyrie Wilson; DBs Sam Brown and Chris Greenwood; WRs Kenny Stafford, Daniel Williams, Gerrard Sheppard and Brendon Thera-Plamondon; RB Kendall Roberson; and DL Shayon Green, Rupert Butcher and Ian Marouf. Placed OL Qadr Spooner, WRs Derek Yachison and TJ Thorpe, LB Frank Renaud, LB Jovan Santos-Knox, DL Padric Scott, PK Felix Menard-Briere and DBs Abu Conteh and Robert Porter.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded G Mike Smith to Calgary for D Brandon Hickey, G Chad Johnson and a conditional 2018 third-round draft pick.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded D Nathan Beaulieu to Buffalo for a 2017 third-round draft pick (No. 68).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Mirco Mueller and a 2017 fifth-round draft pick (No. 143) to New Jersey for 2017 second-round (No. 49) and fourth-round (No. 123) draft picks.