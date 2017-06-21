Sports Listen

Seager’s double lifts Mariners over Tigers 5-4 in 10 innings

By TIM BOOTH June 21, 2017 2:10 am < a min read
SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager’s double off the wall in right field scored Tyler Smith from second base with the winning run and gave the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings Tuesday night.

Seager’s game-winning hit came on a night when his brother, Corey, hit three home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was Seattle’s fourth walk-off win this season and it came after the Mariners missed chances with runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth.

Nelson Cruz walked on a 3-2 pitch from Justin Wilson (3-3) to open the 10th. Smith came on as a pinch runner and reached second with no outs on a wild pitch. Seager then turned on a fastball and lined it over the head of right fielder J.D. Martinez, allowing Smith to score easily.

Steve Cishek (1-1) pitched the top of the 10th to get the win.

The Associated Press

