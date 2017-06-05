Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Seahawks add depth at…

Seahawks add depth at quarterback by signing Austin Davis

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 2:16 pm < a min read
Share

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seahawks’ search for some depth at quarterback has led them to journeyman Austin Davis.

Seattle released Jake Heaps to make room on the roster for Davis, who was signed Monday after spending time with the Rams, Browns and Broncos.

The 28-year-old Davis will be added to the backup competition with Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 behind starter Russell Wilson.

Davis is in his sixth NFL season after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in 2012.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Davis has appeared in 13 regular-season games with the Rams and Browns, including 10 starts. He has gone 236-for-378 for 2,548 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He spent part of last season with Denver.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Seahawks add depth at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches from the Kennedy Space Center

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.