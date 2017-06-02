Sports Listen

SEC tweaks graduate transfer rules, opening door for Zaire

By MARK LONG June 2, 2017 1:49 pm < a min read
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has tweaked its graduate transfer policy, a change that could mean Florida lands former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire.

The powerhouse league voted Friday to reduce penalties for programs whose graduate transfers fail to meet academic requirements. The league also tabled a proposal that would have allowed intra-conference graduate transfers.

That ease of restrictions could impact Florida immediately. The Gators had been unable to add Zaire because two previous graduate transfers failed to meet academic requirements after transferring to Florida in 2016. That put coach Jim McElwain’s program on probation for a three-year period.

The ban is now one year.

If Zaire lands in Gainesville, he would compete for the starting job this fall. Zaire had 816 passing yards and six touchdowns in limited action in three seasons in South Bend, Indiana.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SEC tweaks graduate transfer…
