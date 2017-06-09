Sports Listen

Sharp pulls into tie for 2nd round lead at Cambridge

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 7:29 pm < a min read
CAMBRIDGE, Ontario (AP) — Alena Sharp shot her second straight 66 Friday to move into a share of the lead at 12-under 132 after the second round of the Manulife LPGA Classic.

Sharp, from nearby Hamilton, was tied with American Lexi Thompson (65) and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim (68). Perrine Delacour (62) of France and American Lindy Duncan (65) were one shot back.

Sharp double-bogeyed the third hole at Whistle Bear Golf Club and then came back with an eagle on the par-5 ninth and had a run of three straight birdies on the back nine.

Shanshan Feng of China had a 69 to move to 10 under, in a tie with Britain’s Bronte Law (65) and Australia’s Minjee Lee (66).

Suzann Pettersen of Norway had a 71 to move to 9 under while fellow first-round co-leader Mi Hyang Lee of South Korea remained at 8 under with a 72.

