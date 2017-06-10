Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Skoug, TCU topple Missouri…

Skoug, TCU topple Missouri St 3-2 in super regional opener

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 9:37 pm < a min read
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Evan Skoug hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning, sending TCU past Missouri State 3-2 in a super regional opener Saturday night.

Skoug’s one-out shot just over the fence in right field came on the fourth pitch from reliever Jordan Knutson (8-4), who replaced Dylan Coleman for a lefty-lefty matchup after the Bears starter threw a season-high 132 pitches.

The rally put the Horned Frogs (46-16) within a victory of their fourth straight trip to the College World Series. TCU, seeded sixth nationally, has won its super regional opener each time, and the previous three went to a decisive third game. Game 2 is Sunday.

Sean Wymer (5-4) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings after TCU ace Jared Janczak struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. Durbin Feltman got a game-ending double play for his 17th save.

Advertisement

Coleman worked around five walks, a hit batter, two wild pitches and three passed balls by catcher Logan Geha, leaving with a 2-1 lead after striking out 10 in 7 1/3 innings. The Bears (43-19) are seeking their second trip to Omaha. The other was in 2003.

Jeremy Eierman hit his 23rd homer for Missouri State, breaking a tie for the team lead with Jake Burger.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Skoug, TCU topple Missouri…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.