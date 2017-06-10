Skoug, TCU topple Missouri St 3-2 in super regional opener

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Evan Skoug hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning, sending TCU past Missouri State 3-2 in a super regional opener Saturday night.

Skoug’s one-out shot just over the fence in right field came on the fourth pitch from reliever Jordan Knutson (8-4), who replaced Dylan Coleman for a lefty-lefty matchup after the Bears starter threw a season-high 132 pitches.

The rally put the Horned Frogs (46-16) within a victory of their fourth straight trip to the College World Series. TCU, seeded sixth nationally, has won its super regional opener each time, and the previous three went to a decisive third game. Game 2 is Sunday.

Sean Wymer (5-4) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings after TCU ace Jared Janczak struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. Durbin Feltman got a game-ending double play for his 17th save.

Coleman worked around five walks, a hit batter, two wild pitches and three passed balls by catcher Logan Geha, leaving with a 2-1 lead after striking out 10 in 7 1/3 innings. The Bears (43-19) are seeking their second trip to Omaha. The other was in 2003.

Jeremy Eierman hit his 23rd homer for Missouri State, breaking a tie for the team lead with Jake Burger.