Sky hit late free throws to hold off Dream 82-78

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 10:04 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Allie Quigley scored 22 points and Stefanie Dolson added 19 to help the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 82-78 on Friday night.

Cappie Pondexter added 17 points and nine assists for Chicago (3-9), which also won at Atlanta on May 21. She moved into sixth in WNBA history with 1,399 made free throws.

Pondexter hit a long jumper to give Chicago a 76-63 lead with 3:12 left but Atlanta closed to 76-73 with 28.9 seconds left on Elizabeth Williams’ layup. Chicago sealed it at the line as Pondexter, Dolson and Courtney Vandersloot combined for six straight free throws.

Williams led Atlanta (5-6) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Brittney Sykes scored a season-best 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Tiffany Hayes had 15 points.

Atlanta has lost five of its last six.

