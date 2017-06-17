Sports Listen

Sky-Mercury, Box

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 12:31 am < a min read
CHICAGO (78)

Breland 7-12 1-2 18, Dolson 0-2 2-2 2, Pondexter 5-13 3-3 13, Quigley 7-12 2-2 19, Young 3-11 1-3 8, Boyette 3-12 3-4 9, Copper 1-3 2-3 4, Hampton 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 1-2 3, Parker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-67 15-21 78.

PHOENIX (86)

Griner 8-18 11-14 27, Little 3-7 1-3 7, Mitchell 3-7 3-4 10, Talbot 3-4 3-6 9, Taurasi 2-10 9-10 15, Cannon 4-6 1-2 9, Murphy 1-3 0-0 2, Turner 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 27-61 28-39 86.

Chicago 16 16 24 22—78
Phoenix 21 24 21 20—86

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-20 (Breland 3-6, Quigley 3-7, Young 1-4, Copper 0-1, Pondexter 0-2), Phoenix 4-14 (Taurasi 2-4, Turner 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, Murphy 0-2, Little 0-3). Fouled Out_Dolson. Rebounds_Chicago 36 (Boyette 10), Phoenix 31 (Griner 9). Assists_Chicago 18 (Quigley 6), Phoenix 20 (Murphy, Taurasi 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 29, Phoenix 19. Technicals_Pondexter 2. Ejected_Pondexter. A_10,249 (18,422).

