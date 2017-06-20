Sports Listen

Slater’s 3-run homer leads Giants to 6-3 win over Braves

By PAUL NEWBERRY June 20, 2017 10:35 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Slater hit a three-run homer after the Braves botched a potential double-play grounder, sparking the San Francisco Giants to a 6-3 victory over Atlanta that snapped a seven-game losing streak Tuesday night.

Matt Moore (3-7) pitched seven strong innings for his first win in over a month, and the shaky Giants bullpen protected the lead.

Julio Teheran (6-5) was up 2-0 and cruising toward his first home win since opening night at SunTrust Park, only to be let down by his defense in the eighth inning. The Braves were charged with three errors in all, the biggest coming when shortstop Dansby Swanson dropped a throw trying to turn a double play.

On the very next pitch, Slater lined one into the right-field seats for his second homer of the season. The Giants went on to score five runs in the inning, also taking advantage of throwing errors by reliever Ian Krol and first baseman Matt Adams.

Mark Melancon worked the ninth for his 11th save in 15 chances.

