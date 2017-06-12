Sports Listen

Smith, Garcia power White Sox past Orioles 10-7

By Matt Fortuna June 12, 2017 11:49 pm < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Kevan Smith hit his first career home run, Avisail Garcia celebrated his 26th birthday with three RBIs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-7 on Monday night.

The White Sox opened a four-game series on a strong note after dropping nine of 11 and handed the Orioles their fifth straight loss.

Smith set the tone with a two-run drive in the second against Wade Miley (2-4) and finished with a career-best three RBIs.

Garcia added an RBI double in a four-run third and drove in two more with a single in the fourth to give Chicago an 8-2 lead.

Matt Davidson had an RBI single and solo homer. Melky Cabrera had three of Chicago’s 14 hits. Jose Abreu added a single, a ground-rule double and scored twice.

Jake Petricka (1-0) pitched one-hit ball over 2 1/3 innings after Mike Pelfrey struggled, and the White Sox picked up the win after a 2-7 road trip.

