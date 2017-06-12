Smith, Garcia power White Sox past Orioles 10-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevan Smith hit his first career home run, Avisail Garcia celebrated his 26th birthday with three RBIs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-7 on Monday night.
The White Sox opened a four-game series on a strong note after dropping nine of 11 and handed the Orioles their fifth straight loss.
Smith set the tone with a two-run drive in the second against Wade Miley (2-4) and finished with a career-best three RBIs.
Garcia added an RBI double in a four-run third and drove in two more with a single in the fourth to give Chicago an 8-2 lead.
Executive briefing: Download now to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Matt Davidson had an RBI single and solo homer. Melky Cabrera had three of Chicago’s 14 hits. Jose Abreu added a single, a ground-rule double and scored twice.
Jake Petricka (1-0) pitched one-hit ball over 2 1/3 innings after Mike Pelfrey struggled, and the White Sox picked up the win after a 2-7 road trip.