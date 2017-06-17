Sounders-NYC FC, Sums

Seattle 1 0—1 New York City 0 2—2

First half_1, Seattle, Roldan, 2, 40th minute.

Second half_2, New York City, Villa, 9 (penalty kick), 52nd. 3, New York City, Villa, 10 (Harrison), 77th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei; New York City, Sean Johnson.

Yellow Cards_Svensson, Seattle, 28th; Roldan, Seattle, 30th; Wallace, New York City, 35th; Alonso, Seattle, 48th; Marshall, Seattle, 52nd; White, New York City, 80th; Okoli, New York City, 95th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Jose Da Silva. 4th Official_Jorge Gonzalez.

A_25,073 (30,321)

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Chad Marshall; Osvaldo Alonso, Oniel Fisher (Henry Wingo, 82nd), Joevin Jones (Nouhou Tolo, 81st), Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Will Bruin, 67th), Gustav Svensson; Clint Dempsey, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Robert James Allen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ben Sweat (Ethan White, 66th); Jack Harrison, Yangel Herrera, Thomas McNamara (Sean Okoli, 76th), Alexander Ring; David Villa (Frederic Brillant, 92nd), Rodney Wallace.