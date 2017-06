Spalletti looking to bring back glory days to Inter Milan

By The Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — New coach Luciano Spalletti is on a mission to return Inter Milan to the elite of European football.

Inter announced Friday that Spalletti has signed a two-year contract to coach the three-time European champions.

Spalletti, who had revealed his move to Inter on Tuesday, says, “We’ve got to bring the results back in line with the history of our club.”

Inter has not won a trophy since taking the Club World Cup title in 2011, a year after achieving a treble highlighted by the Champions League title under then-coach Jose Mourinho.

Spalletti becomes Inter’s fifth coach in less than a year. He spent the last season and a half at Roma.

The announcement comes after Spalletti flew to China to meet directors of the Suning retail group, which purchased a majority stake in Inter a year ago.