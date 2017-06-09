Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Spalletti looking to bring…

Spalletti looking to bring back glory days to Inter Milan

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 2:40 pm < a min read
Share

MILAN (AP) — New coach Luciano Spalletti is on a mission to return Inter Milan to the elite of European football.

Inter announced Friday that Spalletti has signed a two-year contract to coach the three-time European champions.

Spalletti, who had revealed his move to Inter on Tuesday, says, “We’ve got to bring the results back in line with the history of our club.”

Inter has not won a trophy since taking the Club World Cup title in 2011, a year after achieving a treble highlighted by the Champions League title under then-coach Jose Mourinho.

Advertisement

Spalletti becomes Inter’s fifth coach in less than a year. He spent the last season and a half at Roma.

The announcement comes after Spalletti flew to China to meet directors of the Suning retail group, which purchased a majority stake in Inter a year ago.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Spalletti looking to bring…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.