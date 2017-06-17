Sports Listen

Spector, Orlando City rally for 3-3 tie with Impact

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 9:51 pm < a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Spector scored his first MLS goal and Orlando City rallied for a 3-3 draw with the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Orlando City (7-5-4) was without star forward Cyle Larin, who was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence. The Lions have just one win in their last nine matches after winning six of seven to open the season.

Spector, off a corner kick Matias Perez Garcia, flicked a header from the top of the 6-yard box into the top-left corner of the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Moments after Garcia gave Orlando City a 1-0 lead, Blerim Dzemaili tied it but Carlos Rivas put home the rebound of a shot by Will Johnson to put Orlando City back in front in the 23rd. Ignacio Piatti trapped a pass from Dzemaili near the top of the box, side-stepped a defender and rolled it under Joe Bendik into the net to tie it in the 58th, and then put the rebound of his own miss into an open net about a minute later.

Montreal (4-4-6) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last five matches.

