Sporting KC-Earthquakes, Sums

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 11:22 pm < a min read
Kansas City 0 0—0
San Jose 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia; San Jose, David Bingham.

Yellow Cards_Godoy, San Jose, 73rd; Wondolowski, San Jose, 74th; Besler, Kansas City, 78th; Espinoza, Kansas City, 86th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Felisha Mariscal. 4th Official_Baboucarr Jallow.

A_18,000 (18,000)

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic; Latif Blessing (Jimmy Medranda, 68th), Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Dom Dwyer (Diego Rubio, 76th), Gerso Fernandes.

San Jose_David Bingham; Victor Bernardez, Andres Imperiale, Nick Lima, Kofi Sarkodie; Anibal Godoy, Jahmir Hyka, Tommy Thompson (Jackson Yueill, 75th); Cordell Cato (Shea Salinas, 69th), Danny Hoesen, Chris Wondolowski.

