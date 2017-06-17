Sporting KC-Earthquakes, Sums

|Kansas City
|0
|0—0
|San Jose
|0
|0—0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia; San Jose, David Bingham.
Yellow Cards_Godoy, San Jose, 73rd; Wondolowski, San Jose, 74th; Besler, Kansas City, 78th; Espinoza, Kansas City, 86th.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Felisha Mariscal. 4th Official_Baboucarr Jallow.
A_18,000 (18,000)
Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic; Latif Blessing (Jimmy Medranda, 68th), Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Dom Dwyer (Diego Rubio, 76th), Gerso Fernandes.
San Jose_David Bingham; Victor Bernardez, Andres Imperiale, Nick Lima, Kofi Sarkodie; Anibal Godoy, Jahmir Hyka, Tommy Thompson (Jackson Yueill, 75th); Cordell Cato (Shea Salinas, 69th), Danny Hoesen, Chris Wondolowski.