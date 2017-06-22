Sports Listen

Spurs select Buffs G Derrick White with No. 29 pick in draft

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ June 22, 2017 11:00 pm 1 min read
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs selected guard Derrick White of Colorado with the No. 29 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-5 combo guard averaged 18.3 points in his lone with the Buffaloes. Primarily a point guard, he shot 40 percent on 3-pointers and averaged 4.3 assists in 32.9 minutes. White started his career at Division II Colorado-Colorado Springs before transferring for his senior season.

San Antonio also had the 59th pick late in the draft.

White’s selection is the first step in what could be a frenzied offseason for the Spurs.

San Antonio is reportedly interested in adding All-Star point guard Chris Paul through free agency, but would have to clear salary cap space to do so. That possibility has led to trade speculation about LaMarcus Aldridge and fellow starter Danny Green.

The Spurs must also decide whether to re-sign free agents Patty Mills, Jonathon Simmons, Dewayne Dedmon and David Lee. Pau Gasol is a free agent after declining his $16.2 player option for next season, but wants to remain in San Antonio on a longer deal that will provide the team with more cap flexibility.

The Spurs are also awaiting a decision by veteran guard Manu Ginobili on whether he will retire or return for a 16th season.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

