Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stanton homers over batter's…

Stanton homers over batter’s eye, Marlins pound Pirates 12-7

By WILL GRAVES June 9, 2017 10:43 pm < a min read
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton smashed a home run over the batter’s eye at PNC Park, Tyler Moore went deep twice for the second multihomer game of his career and the Miami Marlins pounded the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 12-7 on Friday night.

Stanton’s shot narrowly cleared the massive green wall beyond center field in the third inning and was estimated at 449 feet by Statcast. He entered the night two back of the NL lead for home runs behind Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman and Cincinnati’s Scott Schebler.

Moore hit a two-run homer off Tyler Glasnow (2-6) in the second and took reliever Dovydas Neverauskas deep over the left field wall in the seventh.

Dustin McGowan (4-0) earned the win in relief of shaky starter Vance Worley. The Marlins have won 11 of 15.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stanton homers over batter's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.