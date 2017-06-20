Sports Listen

Steam pipe explosion buckles street in downtown Baltimore

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 7:19 pm < a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — Firefighters in Baltimore say an underground steam pipe explosion has blown a huge hole in a downtown street just a few blocks from a major league baseball stadium.

Fire officials say two people were injured.

The Office of Emergency says the explosion occurred about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Television footage shows a huge white plume of steam rising high into the sky. Parked cars are covered with dust and debris. A large part of the street is buckled.

The explosion occurred just 75 minutes before the start of the Baltimore Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards about three blocks away.

Fire officials tweeted that the two hurt people had injuries that were not life-threatening.

