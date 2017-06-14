Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Steelers sign 1st-round pick…

Steelers sign 1st-round pick T.J. Watt to finish draft class

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 9:22 pm < a min read
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed first-round pick T.J. Watt to a four-year contract.

Watt, a linebacker from Wisconsin and the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was taken with the 30th overall pick in the draft. He is the last of Pittsburgh’s eight draft picks to sign. Financial details were not released.

Watt actually began his collegiate career as a tight end before switching to linebacker. He played in 27 games for the Badgers, making 14 starts, over a two-year span. Watt recorded 70 tackles, including 17 stops for losses and 11½ sacks in his college career.

The Steelers finish minicamp on Thursday. They report for training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on July 27.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Steelers sign 1st-round pick…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1922: Harding becomes first US president heard on radio

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.