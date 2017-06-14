Steelers sign 1st-round pick T.J. Watt to finish draft class

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed first-round pick T.J. Watt to a four-year contract.

Watt, a linebacker from Wisconsin and the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was taken with the 30th overall pick in the draft. He is the last of Pittsburgh’s eight draft picks to sign. Financial details were not released.

Watt actually began his collegiate career as a tight end before switching to linebacker. He played in 27 games for the Badgers, making 14 starts, over a two-year span. Watt recorded 70 tackles, including 17 stops for losses and 11½ sacks in his college career.

The Steelers finish minicamp on Thursday. They report for training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on July 27.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL