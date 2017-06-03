Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stevenson stops Fonfara in…

Stevenson stops Fonfara in 2nd round in WBC title defense

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 11:03 pm < a min read
Share

MONTREAL (AP) — Adonis Stevenson stopped Polish challenger Andrzej Fonfara at 28 seconds of the second round Saturday night to successfully defend the World Boxing Council light heavyweight title.

The Montreal fighter pounded Fonfara with left-hand blows before Fonfara’s corner waved to referee Michael Griffin to stop the beating.

Stevenson (29-1) defended the title he won in 2013 and beat Fonfara (29-5) for the second time, this time much more easily than his win by unanimous decision in 2014 that saw both fighters hit the canvas.

This time, the southpaw Stevenson came out firing lefts from the start. He put Fonfara down midway through the first and ended the round raining blows on the right-hander.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

The onslaught continued to start the second with at least five clean lefts landing before the bout was stopped.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stevenson stops Fonfara in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.