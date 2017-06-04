Sports Listen

Stokes and Zellous help Liberty beat Mercury 88-72

By DOUG FEINBERG June 4, 2017 5:12 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Kiah Stokes scored a career-high 23 points and added 14 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Phoenix Mercury 88-72 on Sunday.

It’s the second straight game that Stokes has had had a career high in points and finished with a double-double. Shavonte Zellous added 21 points, and Tina Charles had 16 for New York (4-3). The Liberty are 2-1 on their five-game homestand.

Brittney Griner scored 26 points, and Diana Taurasi added 17 for Phoenix (4-3).

The Liberty built a 14-point lead in the first half before the Mercury chipped away. New York led 56-54 midway through the third quarter before outscoring Phoenix 16-9 the rest of the period. Zellous had seven points during that run to close the period, including getting it started with a three-point play. Phoenix could only get within nine in the fourth quarter.

