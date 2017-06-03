Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Suit involving imprisoned ex-MLB…

Suit involving imprisoned ex-MLB player settled for $575,000

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 12:13 pm < a min read
Share

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Four young women who alleged former Major League Baseball player Chad Curtis inappropriately touched them have settled their federal lawsuit against a school district in western Michigan for $575,000.

The settlement with the Lakewood Public Schools and its board of education was announced last week. The Grand Rapids Press (http://bit.ly/2rQuUBv ) obtained details through a Freedom of Information request.

The women allege Curtis inappropriately touched them when they attended Lakewood High in Barry County. He was a volunteer coach in the weight room. Curtis was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2013 and is in prison.

The settlement doesn’t include claims against the 48-year-old Curtis. He is representing himself in the civil lawsuit.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Curtis played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees.

___

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Suit involving imprisoned ex-MLB…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.