Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sun beats Liberty 96-76…

Sun beats Liberty 96-76 for 1st series win since 2014

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 9:16 pm < a min read
Share

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 22 points, Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Connecticut beat the New York Liberty 96-76 on Wednesday night for the Sun’s first win in the series since 2014.

Jones has four double-doubles in her last five games, averaging 17 points and 14.8 rebounds during the span.

Connecticut raced out to a 24-12 lead and never trailed. Williams scored 15 points in the first half as the Sun built a 45-32 lead and Rachel Banham’s back-to-back 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter made it 80-56.

Alyssa Thomas scored 18 points, and Jasmine Thomas added 14 points and a season-high eight assists for Connecticut (4-5).

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Tina Charles picked up her second foul with 4:46 left in the first quarter, had seven points at halftime, and finished with 17 for New York (6-4). Shavonte Zellous scored 16 points, including eight of the Liberty’s first 13.

___

The AP WNBA Power Poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-power-poll-week-5

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sun beats Liberty 96-76…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1922: Harding becomes first US president heard on radio

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.