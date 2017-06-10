Szczur’s pinch homer helps Padres to 6-3 win over Royals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Szczur was pinch-hitting for starter Jhoulys Chacin (5-5), who had given up a tying two-run homer to Salvador Perez in the fifth.

Szczur’s second homer came off rookie lefty Matt Strahm (1-3) and gave San Diego a 3-2 lead.

Rookie Franchy Cordero hit a two-run double in the eighth off reliever Chris Young, a former Padres starter, and Yangervis Solarte followed with an RBI single.

Advertisement

Chacin allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings, struck out two and walked two. Brandon Maurer came on with runners on first and second and no outs in the ninth and gave up Mike Moustakas’ sacrifice fly before getting Alcides Escobar to hit into a double play to earn his 10th save.

Royals starter Eric Skoglund lasted only 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits.

Chacin held the Royals hitless until Eric Hosmer singled to right leading off the fifth. Perez followed with a homer into the second deck in left. It was his 94th as a catcher, breaking Mike Macfarlane’s club record. Overall, Perez has 99 homers, including 12 this year.

Perez also hit a two-run homer in the All-Star Game at Petco Park on July 12. Hosmer homered in that game as well and was named MVP.

Chacin helped his cause when he doubled in Erick Aybar in the second to make it 2-0. Aybar was aboard on a double off Skoglund. Chacin advanced to third and was picked off.

Austin Hedges hit an RBI single in the first.

Before the game, the Padres optioned third baseman Ryan Schimpf to Triple-A El Paso and recalled right-hander Jose Valdez. Schimpf was hitting just .158 but had a team-high 14 homers among his 26 hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver, on the disabled list with an inflamed left hip, threw a bullpen session. Manager Andy Green said the team will decide Saturday whether Weaver will throw another bullpen session or go on a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Ian Kennedy (0-6, 5.33) is winless in his last 14 starts since his last win on Sept. 11. He pitched for San Diego from 2013-16.

Padres: Rookie RHP Miguel Diaz (1-1, 7.50) is scheduled to make his first career start. He’s made 21 relief appearances.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball