Tebow Watch: Steady Tim Tebow has solid week with Fireflies

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 1:34 am 2 min read
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow had perhaps his steadiest week in the minors, getting hits in four of his six games with the Columbia Fireflies.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback also had four doubles during the week and helped the New York Mets’ Single A affiliate go 7-0.

Tebow’s best showing was Thursday night when he had a pair of doubles and a walk, scoring two runs in an 8-0 win over the Lexington (Kentucky) Legends.

A look how Tebow has fared this week and this season:

___

HIGHLIGHTS: Tebow continues to get better at the plate. He had a .333 week with five hits in 15 at bats. Maybe his most productive game was Sunday. He had a bases-loaded single to drive in two runs in a 3-2 win over the Charleston (South Carolina) RiverDogs.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow’s production this week increased his average from .216 to .224. He reached base eight times — and struck out just five times total — as he tries to improve his patience in the batter’s box.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is 40 of 178 on the season with 18 RBIs and 58 strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow had a clean week in the field, playing left field in five of his six games.

NOT SO SUPERSTITIOUS: Tebow has loved mixing in with his teammates and learning from guys who are sometimes a decade younger. One thing he won’t buy into, not yet anyway — the baseball superstitions some teammates hold onto as part of their routine. Tebow joked that players will tell him a certain bat or glove or routine makes them more likely to hit well. “No,” Tebow said simply. “No, they don’t.”

WHAT’S NEXT: After a final game at home against Charleston, the Fireflies hit the road to play both instate South Atlantic League rivals. Columbia faces the Greenville Drive in a three-game series starting Tuesday, then heads to Charleston for a weekend series that begins Friday.

___

For more AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

