Tennessee Tech rallies for 3-1 upset over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Flick’s two-run double in the ninth inning led Tennessee Tech to a 3-1 victory over Florida State on Friday night in the NCAA baseball tournament’s Tallahassee Regional.

The Golden Eagles, who are seeded fourth and making their first tournament appearance since 2009, tied it at 1 in the eighth on an RBI double to right by Nick Osborne. They had been held in check for 7 1/3 innings by Florida State freshman Drew Parrish, who allowed only two hits and struck out 12.

Kevin Strohschein had two hits for Tennessee Tech (41-19), which will face third-seeded Auburn on Saturday. Florida State (39-21) will face second-seeded UCF in an elimination game.

Quincy Nieporte put the Seminoles on the board in the seventh with an RBI single.

Travis Moths (5-1) got the win with three innings of no-hit ball and striking out four. Drew Carlton (3-4) took the loss.