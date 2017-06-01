Sports Listen

Tenth-inning homers lead Rays over Rangers 7-5

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 12:03 am < a min read
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Logan Morrison and Derek Norris homered in a three-run 10th inning to cap a late Tampa Bay comeback as the Rays beat the Texas Rangers 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Kiermeier tied the score with two outs in the ninth inning with a first-pitch home run off Texas closer Matt Bush.

The 10th-inning homers came off Sam Dyson (1-6), who began the season as Texas’ closer.

Austin Pruitt (4-1), recalled from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, earned the win with two hitless innings. Alex Colome gave up one run in getting his 15th save.

Elvis Andrus had three hits and two RBIs, including Texas’ go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

