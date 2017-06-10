Sports Listen

Texas A&M rallies to win 12-6, advance to CWS

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 10:07 pm < a min read
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M used a seven-run rally in the eighth inning to topple Davidson 12-6 on Saturday and earn the Aggies’ first berth in the College World Series since 2011.

A&M (41-12) swept its super regional after the Aggies also won 7-6 on Friday in the series opener against the Wildcats.

The Aggies trailed 6-5 in the eighth inning with two outs when pinch hitter Jorge Gutierrez popped up behind the mound for what appeared to be a third out — and a slim Davidson (35-26) lead headed into the ninth. But third baseman Eric Jones and second baseman Alec Acosta collided while trying to make the catch, and the ball popped loose with both on the ground. Two A&M runners dashed across the plate and the Aggies clutched their final lead of the super regional.

