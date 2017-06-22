Sports Listen

The Latest: 76ers, Celtics fans set to pack arena for draft

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 6:15 pm 1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Thursday night’s NBA draft (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

The plaza outside Barclays Center is decorated in green and blue — as in Celtics green and 76ers blue.

On a big night for both their teams, Boston and Philadelphia fans appear ready to pack the place for Thursday night’s NBA draft. The 76ers have the No. 1 overall pick; the Celtics have the third overall pick.

New York is conveniently located between both cities and 76ers fans have made the trip here frequently over the last couple years as their team has had high picks — including the No. 1 choice the last two years. The 76ers are expected to take Markelle Fultz with the first overall pick.

This year, there is also plenty of fans of the Celtics, who were slated to select first before dealing the pick to their Atlantic Division rivals on Monday.

The top pick could have belonged to the Nets, whose home arena hosts the draft. Brooklyn had the worst record in the league, but had to deal its pick to the Celtics as part of its remaining payment for the Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce trade.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

___

