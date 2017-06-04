Sports Listen

The Latest: Cavs’ Lue glad Kerr back on Warriors’ sideline

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 6:43 pm < a min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on Game 2 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue says it’s good to have Golden State coach Steve Kerr back on the sideline for the NBA Finals.

Kerr announced before Game 2 on Sunday that he is returning to the sideline the first time since the first round of the playoffs against Portland. The Warriors had been 11-0 under acting coach Mike Brown with Kerr out with complications following back surgeries.

Lue says he had texted with Kerr during the playoffs to send his best wishes while Kerr missed the previous 11 games following complications from back surgeries.

The Cleveland coach says Kerr is someone he respected even before he started coaching and is glad Golden State has its leader back.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

