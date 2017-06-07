The Latest: Warriors look to move past NHL powerhouse

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

8:25

Having already shoved aside the Showtime Lakers, Stephen Curry the Golden State Warriors are trying to move past one of hockey’s powerhouses.

A victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals would be the Warriors’ 15th straight in the postseason and give them the longest winning streak in the major professional sports.

Advertisement

Golden State is currently tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who won 14 straight across the 1992-93 Stanley Cup playoffs, according to information provided to the Warriors by Elias.

The previous NBA record of 13 straight wins had been set by Los Angeles in 1988-89 and matched by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016-17.

A victory would also be the Warriors’ 30th in their last 31 games, dating to the regular season. Five NBA teams didn’t win 30 games all season.

___

8:05 p.m.

Cleveland’s Kyle Korver doesn’t mind long shots. Long breaks are another matter.

Playing in his first NBA Finals, the Cavaliers’ sharpshooter has struggled with his shot through the first two games, going 2 of 7 from the field — 1 of 6 3-pointers. Korver’s struggles have contributed to the Cavs being down 2-0 to the Golden State Warriors, who are keeping a close eye on the 14-year veteran whenever he’s on the floor.

Korver, who was traded to the Cavs from Atlanta in January, says the break following the Eastern Conference finals has affected his timing.

“For me personally we’ve had these long breaks in between series and I haven’t been very good in any series in Game 1 and 2 as far as making shots,” he said before Wednesday night’s Game 3. “You know, it’s a rhythm thing. I’m hoping as the series goes on for me, get some more looks and be able knock ’em down.”

___

7:40 p.m.

Golden State is playing to be No. 1 this season.

The Warriors also have a chance to be No. 2 in ANY season.

If Golden State wins these NBA Finals over Cleveland in four or five games, the Warriors — 81-15 this season going into Wednesday night — would finish with the second-best single-season winning percentage in league history (including all games, regular season and playoffs).

Chicago’s 87-13 mark in the 1995-96 season cannot be topped this year.

For now, the No. 2 record is owned by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers, who went 81-16.

Last year’s Warriors had the best regular-season record ever, 73-9. They then went 15-9 in the playoffs, and their 88-18 total-season record wound up fourth-best in league history coming into this season.

___

7:15 p.m.

Basketball season. Football weather.

Cavaliers’ fans swapped T-shirts and shorts for long sleeves and sweat shirts as unusually cool spring weather had Cleveland feeling fall-like on Wednesday night hours before Game 3 of the NBA Finals. But despite the chilly weather, Clevelanders were fired up to see if the Cavs can climb back into the series after losing Games 1 and 2 on the road to Golden State by a combined 41 points.

Cleveland was in the same spot a year ago, but that was before the Warriors added Kevin Durant to a 73-win team.

Bars and restaurants were overflowing with patrons along East Fourth Street about three basketball courts distance away from Quicken Loans Arena, which will be filled with 20,000 screaming fans looking for the Cavs to take their first step toward another comeback.

Security was extremely tight outside the arena as fans were required to pass through metal detectors in order to take part in events on the plaza between the Q and Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians. Once inside, some fans launched jump shots on outdoor courts while others positioned themselves for prime seats to watch the game on a giant screen.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball