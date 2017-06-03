The Latest: Juventus, Madrid meet in Champions League final

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The latest from the Champions League final (all times local):

___

6:30 a.m.

It’s match day in Cardiff where Juventus and Real Madrid will face off in the Champions League final.

Madrid has featured in three finals in the past four seasons, winning in 2014 and 2016. Now, Madrid is looking to become the first team to retain a Champions League title and win a record-extending 12th European Cup.

Juventus is chasing its third title, having not won European soccer’s top prize since 1996. The Italian side lost to Barcelona on its last visit to the final in 2015.

Ten of thousands of fans are descending on the Welsh capital for the match, with limited hotel capacity to accommodate them.

With a population of just 350,000, Cardiff is one of the smallest cities to host a Champions League final.