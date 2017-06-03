Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Juventus, Madrid…

The Latest: Juventus, Madrid meet in Champions League final

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 1:46 am < a min read
Share

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The latest from the Champions League final (all times local):

___

6:30 a.m.

It’s match day in Cardiff where Juventus and Real Madrid will face off in the Champions League final.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Madrid has featured in three finals in the past four seasons, winning in 2014 and 2016. Now, Madrid is looking to become the first team to retain a Champions League title and win a record-extending 12th European Cup.

Juventus is chasing its third title, having not won European soccer’s top prize since 1996. The Italian side lost to Barcelona on its last visit to the final in 2015.

Ten of thousands of fans are descending on the Welsh capital for the match, with limited hotel capacity to accommodate them.

With a population of just 350,000, Cardiff is one of the smallest cities to host a Champions League final.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Juventus, Madrid…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.