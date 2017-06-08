The Latest: Another rough start for Preds’ Rinne

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

8:39 p.m.

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne might be having flashbacks after allowing two goals on the first six Penguins shots, falling behind 2-0 early in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Rinne allowed three first-period goals in a span of 4:11 in Game 1. Pittsburgh’s two goals came 5:12 apart early in Game 5, on the power play from Justin Schultz and at even strength from Bryan Rust.

Midway through the first period of Game 5, the Penguins have six shots to the Predators’ four.

The series is tied 2-2. Game 6 is Sunday in Nashville.

8:31 p.m.

It is 2-0 Pittsburgh less than seven minutes into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against Nashville.

Bryan Rust scored 6:43 into the first period, beating Pekka Rinne on a backhander while driving toward the net. It’s his seventh goal of the playoffs.

Justin Schultz opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 1:31 into the game.

The series is tied 2-2. Game 6 is Sunday in Nashville.

8:23 p.m.

Justin Schultz has given the Penguins a 1-0 lead on the Predators with a power-play goal just 1:31 into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Schultz’s shot from the point went through the legs of Nashville forward Auston Wilson and goaltender Pekka Rinne.

A holding penalty on Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis 50 seconds in gave the Penguins the power play.

Moments earlier, a Predators fan had thrown a catfish on to the ice. The catfish have become the unofficial mascot of the series as Nashville fans have taken to throwing it like Detroit Red Wings fans with octopi.

It didn’t help the Predators in the opening minutes as the Penguins controlled the play and drew the penalty.

8:05 p.m.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is a can’t-miss show and not just for Penguins and Predators fans in Pittsburgh.

The Predators say their watch party at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville was sold out almost an hour before puck drop, with thousands of fans inside . The team directed fans to watch the pivotal game in the 2-2 series on screens outside.

7:45 p.m.

Penguins center Nick Bonino is not on the ice for warmups prior to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Predators and is and out again. It’s the third consecutive game he has missed with a left foot or ankle injury.

Bonino took a shot from Nashville’s P.K. Subban during Game 2. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan has called him a game-time decision since.

Colin Wilson is expected to play for the Predators after missing the first three games of the series.

7:05 p.m.

All eyes are on goaltenders Pekka Rinne and Matt Murray going into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final as the Predators visit the Penguins.

Rinne returns to Pittsburgh, where he was shelled in the first two games of the series and is 0-5 with a 4.85 goals-against average and .833 save percentage over his NHL career. Murray, on the other hand, is coming off two consecutive losses and has never lost three in a row since entering the NHL.

After back-to-back losses, Murray is 5-0 with a 1.77 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

6:30 p.m.

Two consecutive victories don’t give coach Peter Laviolette belief that his Nashville Predators have momentum against the Pittsburgh Penguins going into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. But he does believe they have an advantage with the series down to a best-of-three and two of the games of the road.

“If you’ve got a team that has momentum and a team that’s got desperation, for me anyway, the scarier team is the one that’s got desperation,” Laviolette said. “They still have home ice. Desperation should probably still fall on our side here where we know we’ve got to win a game in Pittsburgh. We know we’ve got to win one road game and then a home game to boot.”

The Predators outscored the Penguins 9-1 in the past two games. They also have a 123-91 shot lead in the Cup Final.

4:40 p.m.

Colin Wilson could be back in the Nashville Predators’ lineup for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Wilson took part in the team’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena and came off before P.A. Parenteau, who said he would not play. Wilson missed the first four games of the series with an unspecified lower-body injury.

The 27-year-old forward scored 12 goals in the regular season for Nashville.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Matt Murray would remain in goal and said that center Nick Bonino was a game-time decision. Bonino has missed the past two games after taking a shot to the left foot or ankle.

The series was tied 2-2.

