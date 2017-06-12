Sports Listen

The Latest: Members of the musical Hamilton practice anthem

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 7:31 pm < a min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

As players from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors warmed up for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, members of the musical Hamilton offered a preview of their national anthem set for a few hours later.

They practiced it several times as heads turned in Oracle Arena to watch and listen.

One of the fans watching the players go through their pregame routines was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Warriors lead the Cavaliers 3-1 and will try to win their second title in three years Monday.

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

