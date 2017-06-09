Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Murray faces…

The Latest: Murray faces Wawrinka in French Open semifinals

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 7:08 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — The Latest The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

1:00 p.m.

The first men’s semifinal match at the French Open is underway.

Advertisement

Top-ranked Andy Murray of Britain is facing third-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Wawrinka is the 2015 champion at Roland Garros.

___

12:55 p.m.

Rafael Nadal can become only the third man in history to make 10 appearances in the final at one Grand Slam tournament with a victory over Dominic Thiem in the French Open semifinals.

Thiem, an Austrian seeded sixth at Roland Garros, is the only man to beat Nadal on clay this season.

They will be second on Court Philippe Chatrier, after top-ranked Andy Murray takes on third-seeded Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Murray has dropped three sets in five matches at Roland Garros. Wawrinka, Nadal and Thiem have won every set so far.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Murray faces…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.