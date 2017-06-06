Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Nebraska soccer…

The Latest: Nebraska soccer association apologizes to girl

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 12:49 pm 1 min read
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — The Latest on a Nebraska youth soccer player’s disqualification (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The Nebraska State Soccer Association is apologizing to an 8-year-old girl who says her team was disqualified from a youth soccer tournament because she looks like a boy.

It said in a statement Monday that the Springfield soccer club’s decision to disqualify Mili Hernandez’s team does not represent the association’s core values of teamwork and inclusion.

Advertisement

Mili’s team had advanced to the tournament finals when it was suddenly disqualified. The Springfield club tells WOWT-TV (http://bit.ly/2sc1tt9 ) that a misprint in the team’s roster identified Mili as a boy. Mili wears her hair short.

The state soccer association says it did not oversee the Springfield tournament but will work directly with clubs and tournament officials to ensure nothing like this happens again.

___

6:10 a.m.

Former U.S. soccer stars Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm are offering support to an 8-year-old Nebraska girl who says her team was disqualified from a youth soccer tournament because she says she looks like a boy.

WOWT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sc1tt9 ) Mili Hernandez’s team had advanced to the finals of the tournament when it was suddenly disqualified. The Springfield Soccer Association tells the station that a misprint in the team’s roster identified Mili as a boy in “violation of state and tournament rules” and her appearance wasn’t an issue. The girl wears her hair cut short.

Wambach says on social media that she’s “won championships” with her own short haircut and wants to meet the girl.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Hamm has invited Mili to one of her soccer camps.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Nebraska soccer…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines present colors in Times Square

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.