Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Subban trolls…

The Latest: Subban trolls Crosby, bringing bag of mouthwash

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 6:36 pm 1 min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

5:22 p.m.

P.K. Subban seems as if he’s still trying to get under Sidney Crosby’s skin.

Nashville’s All-Star defenseman was seen walked toward his locker room Monday with a bag that appeared to be filled with bottles of mouthwash .

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Pittsburgh’s superstar has insisted he did not complain about Subban’s breath in Game 3 as Subban said he did.

Game on.

___

Coach Peter Laviolette has a message for Nashville fans attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final: Don’t throw anything onto the ice.

Five catfish, several towels, a stuffed penguin and a cowboy hat hit the ice Saturday night in the Predators’ 5-1 win over Pittsburgh, which pulled Nashville within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The team shared Laviolette’s video plea Monday on Twitter hours before Game 4. The coach asks fans to avoid both putting players and officials in danger and penalties.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Police estimated more than 50,000 turned out for the first Stanley Cup Final game in Tennessee on Saturday night. That prompted changes to handle the crowds with only 200 fans with wristbands allowed on the plaza with a downtown amphitheater opened for a watch party.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » The Latest: Subban trolls…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.