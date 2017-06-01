Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thomas' 2-run shot lifts…

Thomas’ 2-run shot lifts Washington past Oregon 3-1 in WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT June 1, 2017 9:35 pm < a min read
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kirstyn Thomas’ two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning helped Washington defeat Oregon 3-1 on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series.

Taran Alvelo (33-7) pitched a complete game for the Huskies, who advanced to winners’ bracket play on Friday.

Washington snapped Oregon’s 15-game win streak. It was the Huskies’ third win in four tries against their Pac-12 rival this season.

Washington (49-12) scored one run in the third to open the scoring. Oregon (52-7) put two runners on with one out in the fifth, but didn’t score.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

After Thomas’ homer put Washington up 3-0, Oregon’s Lauren Lindvall doubled to start the bottom of the seventh. Jenna Lilley was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs. Pinch-hitter Madi Bishop drove in a run, but that’s all the Ducks got.

Oregon’s Megan Kleist (20-4) pitched a complete game in the loss.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thomas' 2-run shot lifts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary discusses apprenticeships at Milton Manufacturing

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.