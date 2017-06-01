Thomas’ 2-run shot lifts Washington past Oregon 3-1 in WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kirstyn Thomas’ two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning helped Washington defeat Oregon 3-1 on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series.
Taran Alvelo (33-7) pitched a complete game for the Huskies, who advanced to winners’ bracket play on Friday.
Washington snapped Oregon’s 15-game win streak. It was the Huskies’ third win in four tries against their Pac-12 rival this season.
Washington (49-12) scored one run in the third to open the scoring. Oregon (52-7) put two runners on with one out in the fifth, but didn’t score.
After Thomas’ homer put Washington up 3-0, Oregon’s Lauren Lindvall doubled to start the bottom of the seventh. Jenna Lilley was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs. Pinch-hitter Madi Bishop drove in a run, but that’s all the Ducks got.
Oregon’s Megan Kleist (20-4) pitched a complete game in the loss.