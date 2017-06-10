Sports Listen

Thompson shoots 67 for 1-shot lead after 3rd round

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017
CAMBRIDGE, Ontario (AP) — Lexi Thompson shot a 67 for a 17-under 199 total and a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Manulife LPGA Classic on Saturday.

Fellow American Lindy Duncan was in second after a 67, followed by South Korea’s In Gee Chun (68) another shot back. Canada’s Alena Sharp (70), who was in a three-way for the lead with Thompson and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim, fell into a tie for fourth with world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn (65) of Thailand.

First-round leader Suzann Petterson had a 68 and was in a three-way tie at 203.

Canada’s Brittany Marchand, a Symetra Tour player who made the cut at an LPGA Tour event for the first time, was five shots off the lead after a 67.

