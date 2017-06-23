Thunder select guard Terrance Ferguson with 21st pick

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder general manager Sam Presti made no promises that first-round draft pick Terrance Ferguson would be an immediate contributor.

But he made sure not to put limits on him, either. Oklahoma City selected Ferguson with the 21st pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

“He has the speed the size, the strength, the athleticism, and obviously, the ability to shoot the ball from range that makes him an exciting piece to bring into the organization,” Presti said.

The 6-foot-7 guard committed to Alabama, then Arizona, then skipped college and played professionally with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia last season. He averaged 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.

The 2016 McDonald’s All-American has won three gold medals for Team USA at the youth and junior national levels, most recently the 2015 Under 19 World Championships. He’s just 19 years old, but his tools have Presti excited.

“It’s rare to find a player at his age that has the experience in different environments,” he said.

Ferguson is an ideal pick for the Thunder because he’s a good 3-point shooter who can defend. He could help in case the Thunder lose Andre Roberson in free agency. Roberson, one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, is a restricted free agent who has said he wants to return to Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City lost Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors in free agency last summer and still went 47-35 and made the playoffs.

Oklahoma City could have used a backup point guard who could help the team stay competitive when Russell Westbrook rests. The Thunder lost ground quickly in several games during the first-round playoff series against Houston when Westbrook went to the bench. It also might be unfair for Westbrook to duplicate a dominant season in which he won the scoring title and averaged a triple-double.

Still, the Thunder also needed a perimeter shooter to take pressure off of Westbrook. The Thunder ranked last in the league in 3-point shooting last season. Oklahoma City has several good perimeter shooters on the roster, but they are reserves because of their defensive shortcomings. Ferguson, though young, could help in this area.

